Yakima and Union Gap Police are searching for two men wanted for assaulting a driver in Union Gap last Saturday, November 1.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Voelker Avenue after a man, identified as Jorge told police he was robbed at gunpoint of his wallet, keys and phone after being assaulted. Jorge told authorities he was driving along East Valley Mall Blvd. going through the roundabouts when he noticed a driver behind him motioning him to pull over.

Police say Jorge pulled over and stopped and that's when authorities say the driver of the other vehicle also stopped and confronted Jorge. The driver told Jorge because of the way Jorge was driving in the roundabouts caused the driver to slam on his brakes and as a result damaged one of his wheels.

Officers say the driver allegedly demanded Jorge pay him for the damage and Jorge refused. According to information from the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office the suspect driver then walked to his car and grabbed a handgun in the trunk and allegedly pointed it at Jorge's chest demanding cash while threatening Jorge's life.

Another man in the suspect vehicle then grabbed Jorge's wallet, keys and phone and both suspects then fled in a vehicle. Police were able to identify at least one of the suspects and they're searching for him today. He's wanted on numerous charges including First and Second Degree Assault.