If you’re a fan of fried food, the Central Washington State Fair is the place to be when it opens at noon on Friday at Yakima’s State Fair Park. For decades, fair food has been a main attraction for many attendees, prompting fair officials to ensure a vast selection of culinary delights.

OH WHAT WILL YOU GO FOR FIRST??

Kathy Kramer, President and CEO of the Central Washington Fair Association, revealed that this year, in addition to beloved staples, fairgoers can look forward to 22 new food items. “We strive to bring variety and excitement to our food offerings."

1) Crazy Jarritos

Choice of fruit water, chamoy rim & topped with fresh fruit.

2) Teriyaki Boat

Teriyaki chicken & rice served in pineapple boat.

3) Flamin' Brick

Curly fires with nacho cheese or garlic aioli sauce & topped with crushed hot Cheetos.

4) Cheesy Corn Dog

Hot cheese dipped corn dog with option of crushed Cheetos.

5) SPAM Fries

Deep fried SPAM cut fires.

6) Mac-N-Cheese Hot Dog

Grilled hot dog topped with mac & cheese.

7) Hot Cheetos Pizza

Cheese pizza drizzled with Nacho cheese sauce and topped with crushed hot Cheetos.

8) Aioli Corn

Corn-On-Cob with garlic aioli sauce.

9) Yaki Blue Heat Corn Dog

Corn dog covered in crushed Yaki Blue Heat chips.

10) Walla RINGER Special

¼ lb. beef patty, smothered in grilled onions, topped with smoked sausage, and drizzled with BBQ sauce and topped with hand dipped onion ring.

11) Tahvio’s BBQ – Brisket Pot Pie

12) Korean Chicken on a Stick

Korean style fried chicken on a stick with choice of 3 sauces - Gochujang (sweet & spicy), Snow cheese (buttery & savory) , & spicy garlic.

13) Triple Pickle Poutine

Indulge in a tantalizing trifecta of flavors with our Triple Pickle Poutine! Prepare your taste buds as we combine the irresistible allure of a classic poutine with the bold flavor punch of not ONE, not TWO, but THREE types of pickle creations!!!!!

14) Chorizo Corn Dog

15) Spicy Hot Honey Drizzled Chicken Strips

16) Young Life Homemade Mac & Cheese

Topping for sandwich, served in a boat or topped on their BBQ beef.17) Lamburger Relish

100-year-old “secret” recipe!!!!!

18) Apple Pie Crunch Wrap.Dessert-style crunch wrap filled with apple pie filling, served with side of cream cheese frosting or carmel sauce for dipping.

19) Barbie Funnel Cake

Pink, Pink, and More Pink!

20) Mini Apple Donuts (on a stick)

21) Cheetos Popcorn

Freshly popped popcorn coasted with Cheestos cheese flavoring - flamin' hot or regular

22) New Flavor

Mint Chocolate Dippin' Dots ice cream.

OH DON'T WORRY ALL YOUR YEARLY FAVORITES ARE BACK AS WELL

For those looking to navigate the extensive array of options, the fair has introduced an innovative food map available here food map. This tool will help visitors locate their favorites and allow them to “graze their way through the fair.” Returning favorites include classics like corn dogs, Young Life BBQ beef sandwiches, roasted corn on the cob, funnel cakes, and the ever-popular fried elephant ears. But for those seeking something a little different, the fair promises an array of fried treats and a whole bunch of new tastes this year.

Kramer summed it up best: “It’s a virtual food fest at this year's Central Washington State Fair.” Don’t miss out on the flavors waiting for you!"

