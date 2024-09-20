Grazing Heaven: 22 New Snacks at Central WA State Fair
If you’re a fan of fried food, the Central Washington State Fair is the place to be when it opens at noon on Friday at Yakima’s State Fair Park. For decades, fair food has been a main attraction for many attendees, prompting fair officials to ensure a vast selection of culinary delights.
OH WHAT WILL YOU GO FOR FIRST??
Kathy Kramer, President and CEO of the Central Washington Fair Association, revealed that this year, in addition to beloved staples, fairgoers can look forward to 22 new food items. “We strive to bring variety and excitement to our food offerings."
1) Crazy Jarritos
Choice of fruit water, chamoy rim & topped with fresh fruit.
2) Teriyaki Boat
Teriyaki chicken & rice served in pineapple boat.
3) Flamin' Brick
Curly fires with nacho cheese or garlic aioli sauce & topped with crushed hot Cheetos.
4) Cheesy Corn Dog
Hot cheese dipped corn dog with option of crushed Cheetos.
5) SPAM Fries
Deep fried SPAM cut fires.
6) Mac-N-Cheese Hot Dog
Grilled hot dog topped with mac & cheese.
7) Hot Cheetos Pizza
Cheese pizza drizzled with Nacho cheese sauce and topped with crushed hot Cheetos.
8) Aioli Corn
Corn-On-Cob with garlic aioli sauce.
9) Yaki Blue Heat Corn Dog
Corn dog covered in crushed Yaki Blue Heat chips.
10) Walla RINGER Special
¼ lb. beef patty, smothered in grilled onions, topped with smoked sausage, and drizzled with BBQ sauce and topped with hand dipped onion ring.
11) Tahvio’s BBQ – Brisket Pot Pie
12) Korean Chicken on a Stick
Korean style fried chicken on a stick with choice of 3 sauces - Gochujang (sweet & spicy), Snow cheese (buttery & savory) , & spicy garlic.
13) Triple Pickle Poutine
Indulge in a tantalizing trifecta of flavors with our Triple Pickle Poutine! Prepare your taste buds as we combine the irresistible allure of a classic poutine with the bold flavor punch of not ONE, not TWO, but THREE types of pickle creations!!!!!
14) Chorizo Corn Dog
15) Spicy Hot Honey Drizzled Chicken Strips
16) Young Life Homemade Mac & Cheese
Topping for sandwich, served in a boat or topped on their BBQ beef.17) Lamburger Relish
100-year-old “secret” recipe!!!!!
18) Apple Pie Crunch Wrap.Dessert-style crunch wrap filled with apple pie filling, served with side of cream cheese frosting or carmel sauce for dipping.
19) Barbie Funnel Cake
Pink, Pink, and More Pink!
20) Mini Apple Donuts (on a stick)
21) Cheetos Popcorn
Freshly popped popcorn coasted with Cheestos cheese flavoring - flamin' hot or regular
22) New Flavor
Mint Chocolate Dippin' Dots ice cream.
OH DON'T WORRY ALL YOUR YEARLY FAVORITES ARE BACK AS WELL
For those looking to navigate the extensive array of options, the fair has introduced an innovative food map available here food map. This tool will help visitors locate their favorites and allow them to “graze their way through the fair.” Returning favorites include classics like corn dogs, Young Life BBQ beef sandwiches, roasted corn on the cob, funnel cakes, and the ever-popular fried elephant ears. But for those seeking something a little different, the fair promises an array of fried treats and a whole bunch of new tastes this year.
Kramer summed it up best: “It’s a virtual food fest at this year's Central Washington State Fair.” Don’t miss out on the flavors waiting for you!"
