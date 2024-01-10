Gang Member Who Shot Macy’s Employee Faces Assault Charge
A 24-year-old man arrested for shooting at an employee at Macy's in Union Gap December 18 after shoplifting items from the store was in court on Monday.
THE EMPLOYEE INJURED WAS TRYING TO STOP DONINI OUTSIDE OF THE STORE
Vincent Donini, a known gang member faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Police say a 37-year-old employee of Macy's was shot in both wrists after trying to stop Donini outside of the store. He was treated at a Yakima hospital.
DONINI FLED AFTER THE SHOOTING BUT WAS ARRESTED IN THE LOWER VALLEY AFTER POLICE FOUND HIS VEHICLE
Donini was arrested in Sunnyside. He's being held in the Yakima County jail. Bail set at $500,000.Donini was known to officials at the mall after being banned from the facilty in 2021 for shoplifting. He was in the store despite the ban at the time of the shooting.
LOTS OF PEOPLE WERE IN THE MALL AT THE TIME OF THE SHOOTING
Union Gap Police say Donini is a documented gang member from Yakima. The shooting happened during the busy holiday shopping season and many people were in the mall at the time of the incident. No other injuries were reported.
