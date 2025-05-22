A Yakima gang member who police say killed a man at Chesterly Skate Park in Yakima on Sunday, May 12 was charged in Yakima County Superior Court this week with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

POLICE SAY THE SUSPECT IS BEING HELD IN THE YAKIMA COUNTY JAIL

22-year-old Jesus Rodriguez is being held in the Yakima County jail on $200,000 bail for the shooting death of 36-year-old Raul Macias. Macias died at the scene of the shooting. Rodriguez fled the area but was arrested a short time after the shooting.

MACIAS DIED AT THE SCENE OF THE SHOOTING

When police arrived Macias was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say they tried to save him but he died at the scene with his three children standing nearby. Authorities say his children witnessed the shooting as well. While the city hasn't closed the area a large and growing memorial is located inside the skate park.

WITNESSES SAY THE SHOOTING HAPPENED DURING AN ARGUMENT

Police say the suspect is a known Norteno gang member. Witnesses say Macias was shot during an argument with three other people in the skatepark. A witness told Officers after the shooting the gun jammed as Rodriguez pointed the gun at others including Macias' three children. Rodriguez then fled the area but was arrested a short time later. Police found two guns after searching the area near the skate park. They also found one 9mm shell casing they believe was the shot fired that killed Macias.

The investigation continues today.

