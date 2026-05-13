A woman was shot in the chest during an incident on the Sunnyside/Mabton Highway Friday night, and the suspect is now in custody facing a charge of First Degree Assault.

AUTHORITIES FOUND THE VICTIM AT A PROSSER HOSPITAL

According to Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office, Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office along with Sunnyside Police responded to Prosser Memorial Health Hospital, where the woman was taken for treatment.

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THE COUPLE WAS ARGUING BEFORE THE SHOOTING

Deputies reported that the suspect and his girlfriend were arguing when he stopped in the 6000 block of the highway. During the argument, the suspect fired a gun, striking his girlfriend in the chest. The woman then asked the suspect to take her to the hospital, which he did, dropping her off before driving away from the scene.

Police immediately started searching for the suspect who was later found at a Prosser home.

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THE MAN WAS ARRESTED AFTER SWAT TEAM MEMBERS ENTERED HIS HOME

SWAT team members arrested him without incident, and he was booked into Yakima County Jail on a charge on assault charges.

We don't know the condition of the woman who was dropped off at the hospital.

Authorities have not reported any other injuries or arrests related to the incident. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and officials have not released any further details at this time.