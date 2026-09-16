The Central Washington State Fair starts Friday, September 25th. Taking the free shuttle means no need to drive around looking for a place to park or (this might be the best part) you won't have to pay for parking!

How to Score Discount Tickets

I've heard the rumors swirling that Yakima Transit isn't offering free rides to the Fair anymore, but don't fret. Union Gap Transit will be doing them this year.

The Central Washington Fair begins on Friday, September 25th. Have you bought your season passes and unlimited ride wristbands yet? (That's something I need to get around to doing myself, now that I'm thinking about it!)

The passes and wristbands are available for a discount leading up to the day before the Fair begins at all Wray's Market Fresh IGA and Fiesta Foods locations from Selah to Pasco.

10-Day Passes are $37 or $15 per day

1-Day Unlimited Carnival Ride Wristbands are $36

The best days to go if you're on a budget are found in this article that shows all the Discount Days at the Fair. Make sure to bring a jacket because the weather is expected to be cool.

Read More: 6 New Things to Expect at the Central Washington State Fair

Photo: State Fair Park via Facebook Candy Apples at the Central WA State Fair

Where to Get Free Rides to the Fair

If you don't want to deal with the hassle of driving around the parking lot trying to find a place to park your car, take the shuttle bus. Plus, you won't have to sweat about paying for event parking fees.

Thanks to the generous supporters in Union Gap, we can catch a free ride at the following locations.

Union Gap Fire Department

107 West Ahtanum Road

Valley Mall Bus Stop

2529 S Main St