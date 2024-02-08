A 39-year-old former Yakima Police Officer is in trouble in West Richland. Police say Elias Huizar has been charged with the sexual assault of an unconscious teen after a nite of partying.

POLICE WERE TOLD OF THE INCIDENT BY THE MAN'S 17-YEAR-OLD GIRLFRIEND

Police say the alleged rape happened in his West Richland home Authorities learned of the incident when police say the man's 17-year-old girlfriend reported the incident to police. The rape was reported on February 3 after police say his 17-year-old girlfriend and the alleged victim took his vehicle and located a Benton County Sheriff's Deputy.

HUIZAR WAS ARRESTED AT HIS WEST RICHLAND HOME

Police tried to contact Huizar at his West Richland home but he refused to cooperate. Officers had to force their way into the home where he was arrested without incident.

Huizar was in court earlier this week where bail was set at $200,000. Media reports say he posted bail and was released from jail pending a future court appearance.

THE CITY OF YAKIMA RELEASED A STATEMENT ABOUT THE FORMER OFFICER

Yakima city officials say Huizar worked for the department between the years of 2014 and 2022. The city of Yakima released a statement Wednesday;

"The City of Yakima has recently become aware of allegations and the subsequent arrest of a former employee, Elias Huizar, by the West Richland Police Department. Huizar has not been employed by the City of Yakima since February 2022.

The investigation of the allegations against Huizar is being conducted by the West Richland Police Department. Media inquiries regarding this case should be made to the West Richland Police Department."

