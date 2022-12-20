25 Over-the-Top Christmas Displays From Across America

As soon as the final slice of Thanksgiving turkey is carved, it seems radio stations start playing Christmas music around the clock, and twinkly lights appear on houses. In fact, some hardcore holiday lovers start decorating and decking the halls for the festive season as soon as Halloween ends—if not earlier.

There's something impressive about homeowners who go all out with light shows set to music and larger-than-life, winter-themed inflatables. To celebrate these holiday lovers who want their decorations to rival the North Pole, Stacker scoured the internet to find photos of 25 of the most incredible Christmas displays in the United States. Some are neighborhoods that band together to put on a blocks-long show in December, while others are holiday-themed landmarks that keep their festive spirit going year-round. Admirers can visit some of the displays on this list for free, just by driving or walking through the neighborhood, while others are ticketed attractions.

Each of the Christmas displays included here puts its own spin on the holiday season. From the world's largest Santa to a holiday light tour that focuses on intentionally tacky displays, each landmark on this list takes an altogether different approach. Read on to discover states that boast one of these incredibly elaborate light displays and get inspiration for Christmas decorating.