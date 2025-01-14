Flu Season Intensifies: First Death Confirmed in Yakima
It's that time of year, the flu season and here comes information from the Yakima Health District about the need to get a flu shot. It's a sickness that can kill. In fact last week the district confirmed the first flu-related death of the season in Yakima County. District officials say the person between 30 and 49, had underlying health conditions that contributed to their vulnerability.
THAT FLU SHOT COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE
This news comes as flu activity across Washington State is categorized as “very high,” emphasizing the urgent need for vaccination and heightened public health measures. Melissa Sixberry, Director of Disease Control at the Yakima Health District says “vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death from respiratory illnesses like the flu. With flu on the rise in the county and the state she says "it’s especially important for individuals to get vaccinated, wash hands frequently, and stay home when feeling ill. By taking these steps, we not only protect ourselves but also our loved ones and the more vulnerable members of our community.”
SO WHO SHOULD GET A FLU SHOT?
The Yakima Health District is urging all residents aged six months and older to get vaccinated against the flu, especially those at higher risk, including young children, pregnant women, individuals with underlying health issues, and seniors aged 65 and older. In addition to reducing the likelihood of illness, the flu vaccine can be safely administered alongside the COVID-19 vaccine.
WHERE DO YOU FIND A FLU SHOT?
Residents are encouraged to consult their primary care providers regarding vaccination options. Individuals without a primary care provider can reach out for assistance by dialing 2-1-1. For information on local clinics and pharmacies offering flu shots, as well as upcoming vaccination events, please visit www.YakimaVaccines.org.
FREE TEST KITS AVAILABLE IN THE VALLEY
Stay Home if Sick: Those displaying flu symptoms should avoid public places and get tested. A free testing kiosk for COVID-19 and flu tests is available around the clock outside Sunnyside Fiesta Foods, located at 2010 Yakima Valley Hwy #7, Sunnyside, WA, until March 31, 2025.
