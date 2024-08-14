Firefighters Clear Hazards on Highway 12 Amid Retreat/Rimrock Fire

No change in acreage or containment of the Retreat/Rimrock fire over the last day as firefighters continue the battle against the largest blaze in the state. The fire is currently measured at 45,601 acres at 70% containment.

THE CAUSE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION

The fire started on July 23 on private property but the cause remains under investigation. One of the largest daily impacts of the fire is the continued closure of Highway 12 from the top of White Pass to the "Y" or juction with State Route 410, Chinook Pass which is open to traffic. Level 3 Evacuation orders remain in place for Highway 12 from the Y at Naches to Hause creek. Level 1 Evacuation levels are in place for the Tieton/Cowiche area.

attachment-highwaytree2 Naches Fire Department loading...

THE WORK IS UNDERWAY TO RESTORE POWER IN THE FIRE AREA

As firefighters try and clear burned trees and rocks from impacting Highway 12 other crews are busy trying to restore power in the fire area. County officials say power is expected to be restored within the next month. Lots of roadwork is also needed to restore things like guardrails that were burned in the fire.

Naches Fire Department Naches Fire Department loading...

LOTS OF DEAD BURNED TREES FALLING ONTO THE ROAD

Firefighters this week are inspecting trees that have been damaged to make sure they don't fall in the work area as mop-up operations continue. A press release says crews will patrol the areas of Camp Ghormley, Lost Lake Road, the Highway 12 corridor and along Forest Roads 1200 and 1201 to protect structures in the Rimrock Lake area.

attachment-highwaytree5 Naches Fire Department loading...

THE GOAL IS TO OPEN HIGHWAY 12 AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

Other crews are working to things that pose a hazard along Highway 12. The press release says "removing these hazards, as well as addressing infrastructure damage (burned out guard rails posts, etc.), along this highway remains a top priority so this route can be opened and evacuation orders can be lifted as soon as possible."

gallery galleryid="341:256866" gallerytitle="KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies"]