Filling the tank at the beginning of the week you'll save money say officials from GasBuddy. They say average gas prices in Yakima are down 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.04 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima.

GAS AND DIESEL PRICES STILL HIGH

Prices in Yakima are 1.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 13.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. If you purchase diesel the national average price of diesel has decreased 0.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.708 per gallon. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Washington state today is $4.39.

Get our free mobile app

FUTURE DECLINES?

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy says it was a "tame week" at the pump with the national average price up for a second straight week as oil prices "briefly touched the $70 per barrel mark before sliding late in the week." He says most areas saw modest increases over the last week with the possibility decline in gas prices in the weeks ahead.

KIT News KIT News loading...

WE KNOW WHERE TO FIND THE CHEAPEST GAS

You'll find the cheapest gas in Yakima at the Costco in Union Gap, Sinclair in Union Gap and Ahtanum Fuel Stop in Yakima with gas selling for $3.49 per gallon at each station.

REMEMBER WHEN?

Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:

August 4, 2024: $3.91/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

August 4, 2023: $4.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

August 4, 2022: $4.71/g (U.S. Average: $4.09/g)

August 4, 2021: $3.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

August 4, 2020: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

August 4, 2019: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

August 4, 2018: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

August 4, 2017: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

August 4, 2016: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

August 4, 2015: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

WHAT YOUR NEIGHBORS ARE PAYING

Tacoma- $4.30/g, down 3.8 cents per gallon from last week's $4.34/g.

Seattle- $4.55/g, up 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $4.52/g.

Washington- $4.35/g, up 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $4.33/g.