While grocery prices are starting to drop and other parts of the economy show signs of improvement, gas prices in Washington state are steadily climbing.

REMEMBER STATE GAS TAXES DRIVE OUR PRICES

In Yakima, the average price for gasoline increased by 1.5 cents per gallon over the past week, now averaging $4.29 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in the area. The hike in gas prices follows a 7.6-cent increase recorded last week.

Get our free mobile app

SO WHERE DO YOU FIND THE CHEAPEST GAS?

The national price tells a different story, with the average price of diesel dropping 1.3 cents compared to the previous week, currently standing at $3.65 per gallon. A short drive to the cheapest gas in Yakima at the Athtanum Fuel Stop/Sinclair on Goodman Road selling gasoline at $3.60 per gallon. Meanwhile, the cheapest in the entire Yakima Valley is Wheeler's Kountry Korner in Wapato, selling gas for just $3.33 per gallon. The prices are from Sunday.

gas/Lance Tormey gas/Lance Tormey loading...

WEEKLY DROPS? NOT IN WA YET

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy says it's not yet happening in Washington state but many states are seeing weekly price drops the switch to cheaper winter gasoline and falling gasoline demand continue. Price declines are being seen in states like Ohio, Florida, and Michigan, while Indiana and Washington state experienced a large weekly increase. He says for now the switch to cheaper winter gasoline will continue to be the driver for prices "though we continue to monitor the tropics for any potential disruptions to seasonal trends.”

THOSE DANG TAXES

Despite the national trend of easing prices, drivers in Yakima and across Washington are experiencing ongoing increases at the pump mainly because of high gas taxes.