The Slide Ranch Fire near White Swan has burned thousands of acres and left numerous families fleeing for safety. The fire has grown to 3,700 acres with zero containment, fueled by windy conditions from this weekend.

Officials confirm 16 homes destroyed as crews battle the flames. All Evacuation Levels have been dropped to a Level 1.

MANY FAMILIES HAVE BEEN LEFT HOMELESS

According to officials with Yakima County Fire District #5 no injuries have been reported as the fight against the fire continues. Hundreds of firefighters from throughout the region and the state are on the fire lines. No word on how the fire started.

PLEASE STAY OUT OF THE AREA AS FIREFIGHTERS ARE STILL IN THE BATTLE

Multiple power poles and power lines are down near the fire and many emergency vehicles as well so fire officials are urging everyone to stay out of the area. State fire resources were requested shortly after the fire started and the request was granted which helped beef up resources on the blaze that moved fast in strong winds on Saturday afternoon and evening.

EVERYONE WAS HELPING EVEN NON FIREFIGHTERS

KIT News listener Seth Krueger of Wapato was one of many people on the scene soon after the fire started. He tells KIT News he and others helped people in 6 homes evacuate from the fast moving flames before the homes were burned.

AN EMERGENCY SHELTER HAS OPENED AT HARRAH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Officials at Yakima Valley Emergency Management set up an emergency shelter at Harrah Elementary School to help those who were evacuated from homes. The school is located at 7640 Brand Road in Harrah. Social media pages were busy on Saturday as people offered help for animals and people impacted by the Slide Ranch Fire. The battle against the blaze continues Today.

FIREFIGHTERS ARE BUSY SO FAR THIS YEAR

Firefighters didn't have a lot of time to rest after the fire Friday when a more than 60 acre fire was reported earlier in the 600 block of Keys Road. That fire forced evacuations but no homes were burned. The cause of that fire remains under investigation as well.

