Authorities arrested a convicted felon for a road rage incident on Saturday on Highway 12 near Rimrock Lake. A court affidavit says a 16-year-old was driving near Rimrock Lake when he was passed by a black Jeep.

THE TEEN DRIVER WAS TRYING TO PASS WHEN THE OTHER DRIVER SLAMS ON THE BRAKES

A short time later the teen was able to catch up with the Jeep driver who pulled to the side to let the teen drive by. That's when authorities say the Jeep driver slammed on his brakes causing the teen to have to swerve into the other lane to pass. The affidavit says the teen then flipped off the Jeep driver.

THE JEEP DRIVER THEN STARTED TO CHASE THE TEEN AT A HIGH SPEED

The Jeep driver then followed the teen driver on Highway 12 at a high speed eventually getting alongside his vehicle while pointing a handgun at the teen and his passenger.

THE TEEN DRIVER ALERTED AUTHORITIES

The teen driver and his passenger alerted the Washington State Patrol and Troopers found and arrested the Jeep driver in Naches near Slims Market. Inside the Jeep authorities found open beer cans and an empty whiskey bottle, a machete and ax near the drivers door. They also found parts to a .45mm handgun and hallow point ammunition along with a 50 round box of 9mm ammunition near the stick shift.

AUTHORITIES BELIEVE THE JEEP DRIVER STOPPED IN NACHES TO DUMP THE GUN

A black handgun was found in a garbage near Laredo Drive-In. The Jeep driver, a convicted felon who had recently been released from prison was arrested on charges of second-degree-assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He's being held in the Yakima County jail.



