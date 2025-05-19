Monday's gang related shooting at Chesterly Skate Park is a reminder of the presence of powerful gangs in the Yakima Valley and in the city of Yakima.

IT COULD BE A DEADLY SUMMER IN THE YAKIMA VALLEY

Yakima Police expect more shootings associated with the area's two main gangs, The Sureños or The Norteños. However other gangs are active as well such as East Side Longos, West Side Pomona, Florencia 13, and Viva Los Locos, which also operate in Toppenish and Sunnyside.

A NEW GANG ON THE SCENE TARGETING RURAL AMERICA?



And now authorities all around the northwest are preparing for an emerging Venezuelan gang that could be even more violent then the gang Tren de Aragua.

Authorities from the US State Department say former members of the gang have now formed the "Anti-Tren" gang which they say has the potential to be even more violent and they say the gang is targeting rural America. The gang makes money through illegal smuggling, drug trafficking and armed robberies.

NO INDICATION ANTI-TREN IS IN YAKIMA BUT POWERFUL CARTELS OPERATE HERE SO IT'S POSSIBLE SAY AUTHORITIES

While there's no indication any of the gang members have arrived in the Yakima valley local authorities say it's possible since they know the drug cartels have been in Central Washington for years. The Anti-Tren gang members aren't unlike other gangs who operate in rural America to maximize their impact with little risk of arrest.

YAKIMA'S LATEST GANG RELATED SHOOTING HAPPENED ON MONDAY

In a gang related shooting on Monday a 36-year-old man was shot by a 22-year-old local gang member at the Chesterly Skate Park. The 22-year-old suspect faces a charge of second-degree-murder. He's being held in the Yakima County jail. Bail is set at $200,000.

The Yakima Police gang unit continues to monitor gang activity in the area with a majority of gang members who belong to the Nortenos and Surenos but Crips and Bloods also operate in the state of Washington.

