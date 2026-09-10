The nonprofit Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) has gotten themselves involved in a Whitman student government decision that voted down a student republican club.

The Vote

On March 8, 2026, the Whitman student government called the ASWC Senate voted down an application for a Whitman Republican Club 25-0. During the approval process, the senators asked purposely misleading questions such as “what is your club’s opinion on 2024 Republican Party platform subsection 18?” Subsection 18 does not exist. One senator asked the young republican representatives to denounce the Republican platform and were questioned on how they would handle “dangerous” pro-ICE figures!

Another senator asked “you can name yourselves what you want, but the language of your constitution is in direct contrast to our own constitution. I would suggest that you scrub the title and make a debate club”. The club’s lack of recognition means it won’t receive funding or institutional support from the university, not that the students cannot organize.

Double Standards?

Whitman’s student handbook states “every student has a right to conditions that are conducive to learning” and lists freedom of speech, expression, and association among these. Whitman has an official statement saying that they support “the broad exploration, expression, and discussion of all ideas and points of view”.

This seems to be the case with clubs such as Planned Parenthood Generation Action and Queer Trans Students of Color, but a Republican club was just unacceptable.

Photo by Karollyne Videira Hubert on Unsplash a group of people holding signs in front of a building

Potential Case

The nonprofit Foundation For Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) wrote to Whitman President Sarah Bolton on August 31, 2026, demanding that the school get involved if the club is again turned down in the fall. If no action takes place, the nonprofit could help the students bring a lawsuit against the college over a breach of contract due to the university’s written assurance not to shield students from ideas they find offensive.

A small incident or a national free-speech story? Stay tuned, we’ll keep you updated!