Yakima Police are investigating a deadly shooting that resulted from an argument during a drug deal on Friday evening. Officers responded to reports of gunfire at about 6:40 p.m. in the parking lot of the Safeway store located in the 2200 block of Nob Hill Blvd.

YAKIMA POLICE SAY ONE DIED AT THE SCENE

According to a news release from the Yakima Police Department and information at the scene, Officers found two young people who had been shot multiple times. A 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 20-year-old victim was transported to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

POLICE SPOT THE SUSPECT VEHICLE SHORTLY AFTER THE SHOOTING

Shortly after the shooting, Officers spotted a suspect vehicle in the area of South Third Avenue and West Nob Hill Blvd. The press release says "the vehicle attempted to elude police officers for several blocks, coming to a stop near 36th Ave and Yakima Ave." Two people inside the vehicle were found with gunshot wounds. They were arrested and transported to a hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries. They're being held in the Yakima County jail.

ANOTHER GANG RELATED MURDER

Authorities say the shooting as gang-related, stating that the violent shooting happened during a drug deal in the store's parking lot. The Safeway remained open following the incident, and investigators recovered at least 26 shell casings from the scene. Police report that a fight erupted inside the suspect vehicle, but they are still determining whether shots were fired from inside or outside the vehicle.

THE TWO SUSPECTS FACE CHARGES

The two suspects are expected to face charges once they receive medical attention. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

THE FIRST SHOOTING WAS REPORTED FRIDAY MORNING

In a separate incident on the same day, a 32-year-old man was shot and killed early Friday morning in the 400 block of Erickson Lane. Officers responded to gunfire around 2:35 a.m. but found the man had been shot multiple times and was declared dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet identified the victim and have made no arrests, nor have they confirmed any gang involvement in this shooting.

POLICE ARE WAITING FOR TIPS

Yakima Police urge anyone with information related to either shooting to contact the Yakima Police Department Gang Unit, Sgt. Mark Grow at (509) 576-6341, or Yakima County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

