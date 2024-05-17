Firefighters in the Yakima Valley were busy Wednesday with two big fires that were pushed by heavy winds.

THE FIRE IN EAST VALLEY SLOWED TRAFFIC IN THE AREA

The first fire was reported at about 20 acres in East Valley near Riverside Road and State Route 24. Heavy smoke impacted traffic in the area Wednesday afternoon as winds blew black smoke into areas all around the fire. Two semi-trailers were destroyed by the flames but no injuries were reported. The fire was reported at about 4:00 pm Thursday. The cause remains under investigation.

Wildfire North Of Los Angeles Burns Structures Getty Images loading...

SUNNYSIDE SAW BIG FLAMES AND SMOKE ON THURSDAY

Then about an hour later firefighters were called to the Sunnyside area where they battled flames of a huge livestock feed fire. A bunch of livestock feed, some 9,000 tons burned and the fire spread to nearby tires and tarps with the help of a heavy wind that continues today. No injuries were reported but the fire in Sunnyside did burn a large tractor. The cause remains under investigation.

Deadly Wildfire Rages In Washington State Getty Images loading...

A BIG FIRE ALSO REPORTED IN KLICKITAT COUNTY

The fires burned at the same time a big fire burned in Klickitat County. In fact state fire assistance was called Thursday for what's called the Tidyman Road Fire located in Klickitat County, near the town of Dallesport. The fire was reported after a semi-truck caught fire near a lumberyard. The flames then spread into the lumber and burned about 20 acres. That fire was reported at about 2:45 pm.

BE CAREFUL IT'S DRY IN THE COUNTY

All the fires come early in the fire season because the state wildfire season usually starts later in the year. Firefighters are asking everyone to be careful with anything that could start a fire especially in the wind that is in the forecast through the weekend.

