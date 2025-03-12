Homelessness in the lower and mid valley in Yakima that's the topic of a discussion during a special meeting coming up on Wednesday and you're invited.

DID YOU ATTEND THE FIRST STRATEGIC SESSION?

Earlier this year the Yakima County Homeless Coalition made an important move towards addressing homelessness by hosting its first strategic session, marking the beginning of an effort to develop solutions to homelessness in the county. Despite a vote of no confidence by the Yakima City Council earlier this month the work continues.

YOU ARE INVITED TO TWO MORE MEETINGS TO TALK ABOUT HOMELESSNESS SOLUTIONS

Two more sessions are planned. The first is set for Wednesday, March 12 at the Law & Justice Center 401 Homer Street in Sunnyside from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. The second is planned for Friday, March 14 at Safe Haven Community Center 101 Lincoln, Avenue in Toppenish.

MAYBE YOU HAVE IDEAS, QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS

The meetings or forums give a chance for community members to ask questions, and contribute to the development and updating of the 5-Year Plan to Address Homelessness.

Yakima County Commissioner Kyle Curtis says homelessness is a complex issue "that requires a coordinated response." He says bringing together stakeholders and engaging the community can create sustainable solutions "that address both the immediate needs and long-term challenges facing individuals experiencing homelessness.”

