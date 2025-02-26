Explore the Ghostly Tales of “Shorty” at Yakima’s Capital Theatre
Yakima's Capital Theatre is haunted. Or at least that's what some people think. You can check it our yourself during an upcoming tour called "Shorty's Tour" of the Capital Theatre.
YOU'RE INVITED TO TOUR THE THEATRE NEXT MONTH WITH CHARLIE
The CEO of the theatre Charlie Robin says Shorty has been a "mysterious presence" at the theatre for years. He says a number of technicians, performers, staff, and audience members have had encounters with or have seen glimpses of Shorty over the decades.
WE KNOW WHO SHORTY WAS BEFORE HE BECAME A MYSTERY
Robin says Shorty was an actual technician who worked at the theater many years ago. His real name was Stanley Michaud. He's become part of the theatre’s history that always sparks curiosity and wonder among those who visit the theatre. A press release says the tour offers a journey into the theatre's historical areas to learn about its rich history and the importance the theatre plays in the Yakima culture. You'll also learn how your support of the theatre makes an impact on the community.
TOURS ARE SET FOR NEXT MONTH SO GET READY
Tours are offered every Wednesday in March at 6:00 pm and Saturday, March 22 and 29 at 11:00 am and 1:00pm.
Tours are limited to 12 people and are free with a suggested donation of $10 per person. Sign up for a tour or call the box office at 509-853-ARTS (2787)
