Hate Lizards? Good News – Deforestation Threatens 80% of WA Lizards
- Deforestation Puts Lizards At Risk - WHO CARES?
- Only Snakes Are Creepier- Agreed?
- Dinosaurs Are Gone - Lizards Should Be Next
I hate reptiles. Snakes are first but lizards are a close second. I'm neutral on turtles and tortoises. Crocs and gators are ok from a long distance, you know, like a continent away. But snakes and lizards are No Bueno!
The Future Looks Perhaps TOO BRIGHT for North America's Lizards
So the announcement from the University of Colorado at Boulder a couple of weeks ago that 8 in 10 lizards could be in jeopardy due to deforestation had me looking for a good deal on a used chainsaw.
Reptiles are cold-blooded, like your ex, so that means they can't moderate their body temperature. When it's too hot lizards need trees for shade. Biologists say forests serve as "critical sanctuaries" for small tree-dwelling animals like lizards. In a study published in the journal Nature Climate Change, scientists have some bad news for these scaly creeps.
deforestation combined with climate change could negatively impact 84% of North America's lizards by the end of the century. Nearly one in five could face a population decline
Last Thing A Lizard Wants To Hear Is T-I-M-B-E-R!!!
Tree trunks have a sunny and a shady side and lizards need both at different times. Arctic and Alpine Researcher Keith Musselman says,
What's really interesting about lizards is that they just need to be able to move a short distance around the tree trunk to get to a very different climate and habitat environment
READ MORE: Endangered Fisher Reintroduced To The Cascades
Washington State is home to 7 species of lizards. But at least we don't have a "State Lizard" as some 28 other states do! Alaska, Maine, New Hampshire, and Connecticut are the four states that enjoy the luxury of NOT playing host to any lizard species. (That is if you don't count Connecticut senior senator Richard Blumenthal)
Washington's Lizards In No Favorite Order
- Northern Alligator Lizard
- Southern Alligator Lizard
- Northern Sagebrush Lizard
- Pygmy short-horned Lizard
- Side-blotched Lizarard
- Western Fence Lizard
- Western Skink
Apparently Our International "Partners" Are Lizards Too
Despite international pledges to halt deforestation, from 2001 to 2022, about 12% of the global tree cover was taken down. Scientists say lizard populations are already at risk because of climate change with an estimated 54% of lizard populations in Mexico potentially extinct by 2080. (unfortunately, that doesn't include the cartels)
You may feel differently but my love for animals stops at the first sign of creepiness. So for me, it's Hasta la Vista Lizards!
LOOK: Washington State's 33 Endangered Species
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton
LOOK: Snakes, Lizards + Spiders Took Over a Colorado Hotel
Gallery Credit: Nate Wilde