After several weeks of dry weather, the Central Cascades region is preparing for a significant winter weather event. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes, anticipating heavy snowfall that could exceed two feet in some areas, particularly at Snoqualmie Pass.

THE STORM HAS ARRIVED

As of today, snowfall has already begun on Snoqualmie Pass, with forecasts predicting 4 to 8 inches during the day, followed by 5 to 9 inches overnight. The forecast extends into the weekend, with accumulations of 6 to 10 inches on Saturday, 4 to 8 inches Saturday night, and a similar amount on Sunday. Meanwhile, White Pass is also experiencing winter weather, expecting 10 to 14 inches today, tapering off to 3 to 5 inches by Sunday.

DRIVING IN THIS WINTER STORM?

Travelers heading into the mountains should be prepared for challenging winter driving conditions. The Washington State Patrol advises motorists to avoid travel if possible during this storm. They say If you don’t have to go out, it’s best to stay home.

FILLING THE TANK BEFORE YOU TRAVEL?

For those planning to hit the road, it’s essential to fuel up first. The average price of gasoline in Washington State is currently $3.95 per gallon. In Yakima, prices have increased 3.2 cents over the past week, reaching an average of $3.57 per gallon. The Costco station in Union Gap offers the lowest price in the area at $3.10 per gallon. As the storm approaches, residents and travelers are urged to stay updated on road conditions and to prepare for a potentially severe winter weather experience in the coming days by downloading the KIT app, it's free in your app store.

