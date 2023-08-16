USA Today Votes This Popular WA Candy Store As #1 in America
- A charming little candy shop with the longest candy counter in Washington state
- Voted USA Today reader's #1 candy shop in America
- Freshly made popcorn, chocolates, caramels, licorice, and more treats and candies
- Located in downtown Walla Walla
Popular Candy Shop in Walla Walla, WA Named the Best Candy Shop in America
It’s a petite candy megastore tucked away in southeastern Washington state: Bright’s Candies. Just a handful of years shy of the treat shop’s 100th anniversary, this candy-lover’s dream brings in customers looking for chocolates, an assortment of nuts, chocolate-covered fruit, caramels, jelly beans, ice cream, licorice, taffy, gummies, truffles, and even freshly made popcorn and popcorn balls. This dessert sweeterie also has the longest candy counter in Washington state.
If you’re in Walla Walla and looking for Bright’s Candies, head to the shopping district along downtown’s Main Street. Bright’s Candies is located next to the Walla Walla Pasta Factory and the Inland Octopus Toy Shop. Across the street is D’Olivo Tasting Shop and Falkenberg’s Jewelers.
THE LONGEST CANDY COUNTER IN WA
Reports say the candy counter at Bright’s Candies measures out some 60 feet long.
WHAT CUSTOMERS SAY ABOUT BRIGHT’S CANDIES
Reviewers on Yelp mention their confection affection for Washington’s longest candy counter.
Alana from Portland calls it “A charming little candy shop.”
Robin, also from Portland, says Bright’s is “an institution in town that [Walla Walla] could take for granted, but they don't.”
Lisa from Puyallup noticed that the candy shop looks small from the outside, “But whoa! Open the door and fall into another time era.”
See a list of other popular candy shops in Washington here.
RECENT ACCOLADES FOR BRIGHT’S CANDIES
National newspaper, USA Today, recently declared Bright’s Candies as the #1 candy shop in America.
Washington's own Bright's Candies Voted #1 Candy Shop in the USA
Bright's Candies Chocolate Machine
Chocolate Covered Sea Salt Caramels Machine
