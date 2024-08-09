Naches Fire Department Naches Fire Department loading...

A new California team has taken over management of the Retreat/Rimrock fire which remains at 45,588 acres with 64% containment.

A NEW TEAM FROM CALIFORNIA IS NOW ON THE FIRE LINES

On Thursday morning the California Complex Incident Management Team 14 took command of the fire and will continue to work on containing and suppressing the fire. Officials with the Naches Fire Department say the valley is lucky to have the team in the area given the amount of fire now consuming parts of California.

THE FIRE IS NOT MANAGEABLE WITH LOCAL RESOURCES



A Facebook post says the fire is simply "not manageable by local resources and we need the help of a CIMT to finish this out." They say the work by the Northern Rockies team is fantastic and has set up the team from California for success. Naches Fire Department officials say work to contain the fire continues but "we still have a long road ahead."

The team managing the fire has moved from Naches Elementary School to the Layman's Mill site for more space for firefighters and equipment.

AN INSPIRING TIME FOR ONE FUTURE FIREFIGHTER

While many seasoned firefighters and volunteers are on the lines young people are watching. In fact Naches Fire officials say one of the Naches volunteers attended a Yakima Pippins Baseball game on Thursday and while walking into the stadium, his son who is an aspiring Naches Volunteer and Forest Service firefighter spotted a USFS vehicle in the parking lot at State Fair Park.

THE OPERATOR HELPED MAKE SOME GREAT MEMORIES

While checking out the vehicle the operator walked over and gave the 6-year-old a tour and allowed him to try on his field pack. A Facebook post says the operator introduced himself as Jim. "Little did they know, "Jim" was actually Jim Snow, the Incident Commander of the California Interagency Incident Management Team 14 which is here to help us finish out the #retreatfire. A huge thanks to IC Jim Snow for making this little guy's night and for coming up to Washington State to help us on this fire."

HIGHWAY 12 REMAINS CLOSED THE CAUSE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION

The Highway 12 corridor remains closed to public travel for both firefighter and public safety. No injuries have been reported. The fire started on July 23 on private property. The exact cause remains under investigation.

Level 3 Evacuation orders remain in place for Highway 12 from the Y at Naches to Hause creek.

Level 1 Evacuation levels are in place for the Tieton/Cowiche area.

