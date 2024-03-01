Back To Back Wins For The Beemer

Reputation Well Deserved For Number Two

Hybrids Dominate Best In Class

For the second consecutive year, BMW claims the title of the top overall auto brand, according to the 2024 Brand Report Card rankings released by Consumer Reports (CR).

BMW is the VIP of luxury automobiles based on scoring 82 out of a possible 100 points across a variety of factors such as road-test performance, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety criteria.

Jake Fisher, CR's director of auto testing, highlights BMW's exceptional performance during testing

This is a brand that, of the 12 models that we've tested, 12 of them we could recommend.

Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images loading...

Subaru How Do You Do

Coming in at number two and maintaining its position as the top mainstream brand, Subaru also recorded excellent performance scoring 80 points. Consumer Reports Jake Fisher was impressed by the accomplishment.

it was particularly impressive for a brand offering more affordable vehicles to compete with luxury giants like BMW and Porsche

Chicago Auto Show Holds Its Media Preview Before Weekend Opening Getty Images loading...

Rounding out the top five performing vehicles were Porsche with 80 points and Honda and Lexus tied with a score of 78. While further back in the pack, both Ford and Cadillac gained traction.

Tesla Reports Quarterly Earnings Getty Images loading...

From Worst To...Middle Of The Pack

Parked twenty points back of BMW was the much improved Tesla having moved up from the lowest rated of all to a mid-pack performance on what Fisher said was:

Tesla's steady advancements in reliability, experience in manufacturing electric powertrains, and resolving build issues.

Toyota Forecasts Record Profit For Last Fiscal Year, Due In Part To Robust Hybrid Sales Getty Images loading...

What Category Of Car Do You Drive? Hybrids Dominate 6 out of 10

Consumer Reports also posts a list of the top cars by category. Some of this year's winners include:

SUBCOMPACT SUV - SUBARU CROSSTREK

- SUBARU CROSSTREK COMPACT SUV - SUBARU FORESTER

- SUBARU FORESTER MIDSIZED CAR - TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

- TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID MIDSIZED SUV - TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

- TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID LUXURY SUV - BMW X5/X5 PHEV

- BMW X5/X5 PHEV ELECTRIC VEHICLE - TESLA MODEL Y

To check out the full list visit Yahoo Finance.

