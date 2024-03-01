Consumer Reports Crowns Best Auto Brands, Including Washington Favorites
Back To Back Wins For The Beemer
Reputation Well Deserved For Number Two
Hybrids Dominate Best In Class
For the second consecutive year, BMW claims the title of the top overall auto brand, according to the 2024 Brand Report Card rankings released by Consumer Reports (CR).
BMW is the VIP of luxury automobiles based on scoring 82 out of a possible 100 points across a variety of factors such as road-test performance, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety criteria.
Jake Fisher, CR's director of auto testing, highlights BMW's exceptional performance during testing
This is a brand that, of the 12 models that we've tested, 12 of them we could recommend.
Subaru How Do You Do
Coming in at number two and maintaining its position as the top mainstream brand, Subaru also recorded excellent performance scoring 80 points. Consumer Reports Jake Fisher was impressed by the accomplishment.
it was particularly impressive for a brand offering more affordable vehicles to compete with luxury giants like BMW and Porsche
Rounding out the top five performing vehicles were Porsche with 80 points and Honda and Lexus tied with a score of 78. While further back in the pack, both Ford and Cadillac gained traction.
From Worst To...Middle Of The Pack
Parked twenty points back of BMW was the much improved Tesla having moved up from the lowest rated of all to a mid-pack performance on what Fisher said was:
Tesla's steady advancements in reliability, experience in manufacturing electric powertrains, and resolving build issues.
What Category Of Car Do You Drive? Hybrids Dominate 6 out of 10
Consumer Reports also posts a list of the top cars by category. Some of this year's winners include:
- SUBCOMPACT SUV - SUBARU CROSSTREK
- COMPACT SUV - SUBARU FORESTER
- MIDSIZED CAR - TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
- MIDSIZED SUV - TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
- LUXURY SUV - BMW X5/X5 PHEV
- ELECTRIC VEHICLE - TESLA MODEL Y
To check out the full list visit Yahoo Finance.
