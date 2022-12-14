They're the shots not heard around the world.

The espresso shots that would have gone into my Starbucks Gingerbread Latte. However, for the third or fourth year in a row, the java giant has not offered its' customers this holiday delight, and there doesn't seem to be a good reason why. We overdose on pumpkin spice every year, but one of the world's most festive drinks, the gingerbread latte, is disrespected? Not on my watch.

Where in Oregon Can You Get a Gingerbread Latte?

The good news is, the answer to the question of where to get a gingerbread latte in Oregon is - almost everywhere - except Starbucks.

In fact, so far I haven't stopped at a place that didn't serve me a gingerbread latte when I ordered one. Whether your favorite coffee stop features one on the menu or not, I'll bet you can simply order one and they'll accommodate your request.

How to Make a Gingerbread Latte at Home for Less Money

All you really have to do is add gingerbread syrup to the espresso shots and then froth yourself silly, as you would when making any flavored latte. Toss a sprinkle of nutmeg on the top and voila. Boom. Done. Festive. Holiday glory.

Gingerbread syrup is fairly inexpensive and can last throughout the season. I found some on amazon.

via Amazon via Amazon loading...

Top 5 Places in Oregon to Get a Gingerbread Latte

Not only did I put my tastebuds to the test, but I enlisted some of the savviest coffee aficionados I know to report their findings and opinions to me. In fairness, this list of 5 is not a ranking but rather a listing of the top 5. Tasting is subjective, and of course, the atmosphere of the establishments likely played a part in the overall experience.

Nevertheless, here are 5 fantastic Coffee Shops in Oregon that won't disappoint you when you order a gingerbread latte.

#1 Looney Bean Coffee in Bend, Oregon

via Google Maps via Google Maps loading...

Those in the know say they'd don a straight jacket just to sip some of the fine offerings at The Looney Bean. How your order is placed is how you get it. Very popular indeed.

#2 Kopi Coffee House in Portland, Oregon

via Google Maps via Google Maps loading...

I wonder if this locale is related to the Kopi Coffee shop that I used to frequent in North Seattle. In any case, they're amazing and our taster was particularly taken with the combination of eats and beverages.

#3 Wandering Goat Coffee in Eugene, Oregon

via Google Maps via Google Maps loading...

You'll likely get a beatnik kinda vibe here. Great coffee and from what we can see in the Google Map photo, it seems the goats would have plenty to munch on. Didn't goats help discover coffee?

#4 Doppio Coffee in Hood River, Oregon

via Google Maps via Google Maps loading...

Any time you can hang out in Hood River, you're doing well. Breweries, distilleries, and hey, they have some great coffee too. Doppio comes in at the top of our list in this beautiful town.

#5 Noble Coffee Roasting in Ashland, Oregon

via Google Maps via Google Maps loading...

Me thinks thee won't protest too much if we stop by and have a cup of Noble Joe. Noble Coffee Roasting in Ashland is a hip locale for artisanal espresso drinks. Old Bill Shakespeare himself wouldn't have any trouble soliloquizing about it.

