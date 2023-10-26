Authorities Find Body of Man On side of Road in Mabton Tuesday

Authorities are busy with a possible homicide investigation after the discovery of a body Tuesday in Mabton. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the 1500 block of Bus Road at about 8:00 am Tuesday where they found the man dead on the side of the road.

POLICE AREN'T SAYING HOW LONG THE MAN WAS DEAD BEFORE HE WAS DISCOVERED

Authorities believe the may have been dead for several days before being found.

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has scheduled an autopsy for later today to determine how the man died. The autopsy will also help authorities with the direction of an investigation.

TWO OTHER RECENT SHOOTINGS ARE ALSO KEEPING AUTHORITIES BUSY IN THE VALLEY

Two other recent shootings are also keeping authorities busy in the valley.

A 74-year-old woman died after a shooting in Wapato on Sunday. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the 2100 block of Ashue Road after the granddaughter of a couple called 911 to report that she heard a gunshot while the couple was in an argument.

A 74-YEAR-OLD WOMAN DIED HER HUSBAND IS UNDER ARREST

When Deputies arrived they found a 74-year-old woman dead in a bedroom of the home. Detectives then started an investigation and arrested the woman's 80-year-old husband on a charge of manslaughter. He's being held in the Yakima County jail.

THE OTHER SHOOTING WAS REPORTED IN TOPPENISH LAST THURSDAY

Authorities released the names of Four of five people fatally shot. The Yakima County Coroners office says those who died are identified as 13-year-old Isaac Corpuz, 18-year-old Altagracia Mancillas-Hernandez and 21-year-old Alicia Castro. Another 21-Year-old who has not been identified remains hospitalized.

Toppenish Police say the shooter, 19-year-old Raymundo Lopez died from a self inflicted gunshot wound.

All are from Toppenish.

Got a news tip? Email us here

MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)