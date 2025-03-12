Notice the lack of gang related assaults and murders over the winter? Yakima Police say there's no reason for the lack of gang related clashes other than to say the cold weather and school keeps a lot of kids busy but things could change soon.

THE WEATHER PLAYS A BIG ROLE IN GANG CLASHES



Nicer weather is arriving which means more people are outside increasing the potential for a deadly clash. The Yakima Police Gang unit continues to monitor street activity hoping to prevent shootings and clashes among local gangs. Possibly the most violent gang related shooting in the last year happened in November in which 18-year-old Emmanual Santos and 20-year-old Aaron Lamas were killed what police say was drug deal in the parking lot of a Yakima Safeway in the 2200 block of Nob Hill Blvd. Two suspects face charges in connection with the shooting. They're being held in the Yakima County jail.

Anti-Gang Plan Continues Inside Bukele's Controversial Mega Prison Getty Images loading...

THE CITY OF SUNNYSIDE SEES A CONSTANT STREAM OF GANG AND DRUG CLASHES SOME REMAIN UNSOLVED

In February of 2024 two young brothers were murdered in Sunnyside. The two killed have been identified as 13-year-old Isaac Hernandez and 17-year-old Maurice Hernandez. Both were found shot dead in a vehicle February 16 of 2024 after police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of East Edison Avenue in Sunnyside.

Townsquare Media / John Taylor Townsquare Media / John Taylor loading...

THE TWO BROTHERS WERE KILLED AFTER STOPPING AT A SUNNYSIDE STORE

Authorities say the two brothers were with their mother when they stopped at a store in the area. While the mother was inside the store the two were shot dead. Police suspect the shooting was related to local gangs. Police are still looking for a suspect or suspects in the deaths. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says he continues to work closely with police agencies in the valley to prevent gang shootings and punish those who are arrested.

LOOK: This is the best place to live in every state Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings , from planned communities to college towns. Gallery Credit: Stacker

NEW NEIGHBORS: These Are the States Sending the Most People to Washington Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to Washington using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker