Firefighters from Yakima and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources helped douse the 20 acre Arboretum Fire in Yakima Wednesday night and Thursday morning. 125 vehicles were destroyed in the fire.

THE FIRE WAS FIRST REPORTED EARLY WEDNESDAY NIGHT

The fire was first reported at about 8:00 pm in the 3300 block of Birchfield Road near Nob Hill Auto Wrecking. Firefighters quickly attacked the fire from the perimeter as they dealt with burning brush among all the salvaged vehicles. During the firefight officials closed State Route 24 from University Parkway to Interstate 82 but the road has reopened.

YAKIMA FIREFIGHTERS HAD HELP FROM DNR

Firefighters with hoses and helicopters from the Department of Natural Resources helped get the fire under control late Wednesday night. The flames did come close to the Yakima Humane Society building but no evacuation was ordered even though officials at the society were ready with a plan. Yakima's Nearby Camp Hope homeless camp was under a Level 2 Evacuation order but the fire was doused before anyone had to move from the camp. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

BE CAREFUL IT'S DRY AND HOT AND A BURN BAN IS IN PLACE

A burn ban is now in place on all land under the management of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

The ban went into effect at 1 pm Wednesday. It prohibits outdoor burning, campfires, the use of charcoal briquettes, and prescribed burns on all DNR managed forest land. The ban runs through the end of September and may be extended or shortened depending on fire conditions.

[[ Many areas east of the Cascades will see temperatures at or above 100 for most of the next week with some locations reaching well above 110. ]]

