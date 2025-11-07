RIP Alex Trebek, the game show host of Jeopardy for over 3 decades. Now a Washington State resident is the permanent host (Ken Jennings) and recently, a TV sports guy from Washington State was picked to be a contestant on Jeopardy, and guess what--he won a lot of money!

Washington State TV News Sports Anchor Aaron Levine on Jeopardy Photo Credit Jeopardy on YouTube loading...

Aaron Levine, Seattle TV Sports Guy Wins Big Money on Jeopardy

Aaron Levine is a sports director on Fox 13 News in Seattle. He had a leg up on the competition because he says he's been competing in local trivia leagues for a long time.

Here is the clue that Aaron won in the Daily Double. There is no way in heck I would have ever been able to answer this question, so mad props to him for this one!

CLUE: "Levallois-Perret Cemetery is where this civil engineer known as the "magician of iron" came to rest after his 1923 death.

ANSWER: (Watch the video below to see what Aaron said in his answer!) He bet $1,000!

Unfortunately, Aaron eventually lost the championship to a pastor from Wisconsin, Christopher Tillman, but at least he ended up winning a grand total of $48,999!

If you want to go back and watch the episodes that Aaron competed on, it's on Hulu but you've got to hurry up and catch the episodes before they disappear off to the Peacock channel!