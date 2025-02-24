It's time to save money. If you're filling the tank this week we have some great suggestions on how to save money at the pump.

DROPPING GAS PRICES AFTER WEEKS OF INCREASES

Average gasoline prices in Yakima have dropped by 2.2 cents over the past two weeks, now sitting at $3.81 per gallon according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima.

The recent decrease in gas prices follows a period of sharp increases across the West Coast, raising concerns among drivers.

Use Rewards Points at Grocery Stores Safeway on S 1st St in Yakima, Google Street View loading...

SOME GOOD NEWS ON THE WAY

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says there is some good news when it comes to prices "while some areas are seeing increases, others are experiencing stability or even slight declines, and that’s certainly good news for motorists."

Enjoy the dropping prices because De Haan warns that drivers will see a potential upward movement in gas prices in the coming weeks.

WE KNOW WHERE TO FIND THE CHEAPEST GAS IN THE AREA

You'll find the cheapest gas in the Yakima area at the Costco and Ahtanum Fuel Stop in Union Gap where gas was selling for $3.45 priced on Sunday.

KIT News KIT News loading...

WE HAVE SOME GREAT MONEY SAVING TIPS FOR YOU

For Yakima drivers looking to stretch their dollars at the pump, we have several money-saving strategies. These include planning routes to minimize driving, utilizing fuel-efficient vehicles, keeping tires properly inflated, and comparing prices using apps to find the best deals in the area.