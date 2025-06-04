A massive manhunt continues today for a 32-year-old father accused of killing his three daughters in Wenatchee and fleeing the area.

AUTHORITIES HOPE TO FIND HIM SOON THEY DON'T KNOW IF HE'S ARMED

Authorities all around the Pacific Northwest and nation are looking for Travis Decker. He's wanted on three counts of murder and kidnapping. The Wenatchee Police Department says the three young girls were reported missing last Friday after not returning home following a visit with their father. the bodies of 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker were found on Monday near Rock Island Campground about 17 miles west of Leavenworth. Court papers say the girls died of asphyxiation.

WILL HIS TRAINING ALLOW HIM TO AVOID CAPTURE?

Police say Decker is a former Army soldier with lots of training that could help him stay hidden from authorities. It's not known if he is armed. Decker's truck was found on Monday. A warrant for Decker's arrest was first issued late Sunday for felony custodial interference, and a subsequent warrant was issued for the kidnapping and murder of his daughters the following day after their bodies were discovered.

A REWARD IS BEING OFFERED FOR DECKER'S ARREST

The U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force is working closely with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, to locate and arrest Decker. A reward of up to $20,000 is available for information leading directly to Decker’s arrest. The suspect is not known to be armed at this time, but should be considered dangerous. Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102.



