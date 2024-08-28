More stores in big cities across America are permanently closing locations because of hard crimes. The crimes are either being committed in the store or in the neighborhood, frightening away both customers and employees.

Last year, Target made the tough choice to close up one of its shops in Washington state. In 2024, Starbucks in Seattle permanently closed up a location near Alki Beach.

Other businesses are finding it unbearable to continue running their businesses in certain areas in the state because of the growing population of people living in tents nearby.

Now two Goodwill stores have announced that they, too, will be permanently shutting down shop locations.

Theft of merchandise is not the only reason for the closures. Goodwill revealed that the rising cost of rent in Washington has given them pause as to whether to keep the two locations open anymore.

If you shopped at the Goodwill in South Lake Union (411 Westlake Ave N) or the one in the University District (4552 University Wy NE), then you're in for a sad awakening.

The last day to shop at these two Goodwill locations will be September 22nd.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO THE GOODWILL EMPLOYEES AT THESE TWO CLOSING LOCATIONS?

The company says they have already offered employment elsewhere to their existing employees at the closing locations in Seattle.

Thankfully for Goodwill shopping (and donating) fans, there are still plenty of other locations to go, as well as other great places to find gently used clothing, housewares, Halloween costumes, books, and knick knacks at discount prices.

You can donate and shop at other thrift stores in Washington like:

