Here are some unwritten rules that you outta know if you plan on moving to Washington State.

The Ten Commandments of Enjoying Washington State Like a Pro

Do:

1. Go see the orcas. Yes, we’ve got orcas!

2. Do visit Canada if you can. (Just note: having a DUI or felony on your record will delay or possibly prevent you from entering because they don’t play that over there in Canada.)

There are Canadian border crossings in Blaine, Lynden, Metaline Falls, Oroville, and Sumas.

Canada Border Crossings Getty Images

3. See one of the cool major sports teams we have in Washington State. Seattle Kraken is the newest major sport. Before that, we were blessed to get the Seattle Sounders. (I presume you already know we’ve got the Seattle Mariners, Seattle Storm, and the Seahawks!)

4. Do remember that smoking recreational weed and eating edibles is allowed in Washington.

Those who have a medicinal card and designated providers are allowed to grow a certain amount of cannabis plants (restrictions do apply).

Hempfest Promotes Legalization Of Marijuana Getty Images

5. Do give much respect to the farmers and all of our migrant ag workers. Without their hard labor, you’d be real hungry!

Farming Wheat in Washington State Getty Images

Don’t:

6. Don’t trespass on private government property, especially near the Hanford Nuclear Plant. (Yes, we have a nuclear reservation; ever heard of the Manhattan Project?)

Plutonium was first produced at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. Public tours are available during certain times of the year.

Radioactive Waste Cleanup Continues At Hanford Nuclear Reservation Getty Images

7. Do understand that there’s so much more to Washington than rainy weather. That is the most common misconception. Only the western part of the state is rainy; the rest is dry and desert-y, with the exception of a few coveted snowy mountain passes.

8. Don’t miss up on a chance to attend one of the many cool festivals and celebrations in Washington.

A few notable ones that come to mind are the Spokane’s Pig Out in the Park, Bumbershoot in Seattle, Taste of Washington, Fresh Hop Ale Festival in Yakima, Fairhaven Festival in Bellingham (they even have a BIKE valet!), Solstice Parade in Fremont, and the Pride Festival in Capitol Hill (Seattle).

The Fresh Hop Ale Festival in Yakima has been voted one of the top 10 best beer festivals in America, and it's right here in Washington State! It's held every fall, right after a fresh, hoppy harvest of hops!

Fresh Hop Ale Festival Fresh Hop Ale Festival via Facebook

9. Don’t mess around when there’s a weather warning. We have wildfires, bomb cyclones, snowpocalypses, dormant active volcanoes, and mudslides. Our earthquakes aren’t that big, though, so there’s a silver lining.

10. Don’t be nasty. Pick up your trash when you visit one of our gorgeous state and national parks, and don’t drink and boat!

I'm sure a Washington State local or Redditor can fill you in on the rest of these commandments! Enjoy!

