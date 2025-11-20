To say we’re excited to have Zach Top at the Toyota Center for two shows in Kennewick this weekend is an understatement.

Zach Top is the hottest rising country music star in Nashville and around the world right now, and his roots are from right here in the heart of Washington. More proof of how popular Zach is came on Wednesday night when he won the "New Artist of the Year" CMA!

Zach Top Returns Home for Two Big Nights at the Toyota Center

He was raised on a ranch just west of Tri-Cities in Sunnyside! According to Wikipedia, he grew up listening to classic country and performing with his siblings in a bluegrass band called Top String.

From Sunnyside Ranch Life to Nashville Stardom: The Rise of Zach Top

He moved to Colorado to study mechanical engineering, but soon his passion for music took him to Nashville to pursue his dream. His first big break came with a publishing deal, and then with a recording contract with Leo33, and he’s now the flagship artist for the label!

Last April, Zach released his first album, Cold Beer & Country Music – a very traditional project, heavily influenced by the 90s country sound. Honestly, a sound that the format has been missing and longing for. Zach Top has literally reignited country music!

107 KORD is excited to welcome Zach Top for two shows at the Toyota Center this Saturday and Sunday! Rik and Patti from the KORD morning show will be broadcasting from the event. Doors open at 6:30 pm with show time at 8:00 p.m. both nights. We’ll see you there!

