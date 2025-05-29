Hey there, nature lovers and land stewards! Ever dream of having your own slice of wilderness, but feel a little… well, wildered on how to best care for it?

Or maybe you've got a fantastic forested property and want to make sure it thrives for generations to come?

Pass down this generational wisdom to your children

Perk up your ears, because Washington State University Extension Forestry has something truly special brewing, and it's coming right to our neck of the woods!

Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 21st, because from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the beautiful Leavitt Family property in Cle Elum will transform into a hub of woodland wisdom for the WSU Forest and Range Owners Field Day!

This isn't your average dry lecture hall seminar.

Imagine stepping out into the fresh air, surrounded by the very trees and landscapes you're learning about. WSU's top-notch experts are bringing their A-game, ready to share insider tips and tricks on everything from keeping your trees healthy to making your land a paradise for local wildlife.

As Joshua Cardin, WSU Extension Forestry Program Coordinator for eastern Washington, puts it, "This is a golden opportunity for landowners in Chelan, Kittitas, and Yakima counties to connect with professionals and truly understand how to protect their properties." Whether you're a proud owner of a cozy five acres or managing a sprawling 500, this field day is tailored to fit your specific needs. Even if you're an "absentee landowner" with property in eastern Washington, this is a fantastic chance to get up to speed and ensure your investment is thriving.

So, what can you expect?

Get ready for a smorgasbord of fascinating topics! Ever wondered about battling those pesky weeds without harming your forest friends? Or how to protect your property from the ever-present threat of wildfire? They've got you covered! You can dive into classes on:

Keeping your forest fit and fabulous: Think tree health 101!

Becoming a wildlife whisperer: Learn how to attract and protect local critters.

Winning the war on weeds: Environmentally friendly strategies for a pristine property.

Outsmarting wildfires: Crucial steps to keep your land safe.

Navigating the nitty-gritty of timber management: From planning to taxes, they'll demystify it all.

Chainsaw savvy: Learn to wield that powerful tool safely and effectively.

Unlocking financial and technical assistance: Discover programs that can help you with your land stewardship goals.

Discover programs that can help you with your land stewardship goals. And so much more, including insights into Native American land uses and the fascinating world of prescribed fire!

But here's the really cool part:

You'll have the chance to chat directly with these experts about your specific property. Imagine getting personalized advice on that tricky patch of trees or a solution for a persistent wildlife issue! Plus, you can even sign up for a free "walk in the woods" with a forester, a wildlife biologist, or both! Talk about a personalized tour of knowledge!

And for the little nature enthusiasts in your family, there will be youth activities available all day, making it a truly fun and educational outing for everyone.

Ready to roll up your sleeves and become a true land steward?

Early bird registration by June 18th is just $30 per person or $40 for a family of two or more. After that, it's $40 per person or $50 per family. Your registration includes one delicious lunch, with additional lunches available for just $10 if purchased by June 18th.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to connect with fellow landowners, learn from the best, and empower yourself to protect and enhance your valuable property.

You can find all the detailed information, including driving directions and the full schedule, by visiting forestry.wsu.edu. Or, if you prefer to chat, reach out to your local WSU Extension office.

For mail-in registration info, you can call Mary Ellen Gormley at (509) 667-6540. And for any online registration questions or program specifics, you can contact Joshua Cardin directly at (509) 308-8224 or joshua.cardin@wsu.edu, or WSU Extension Forester Andy Perleberg at (509) 630-4217.

So, what are you waiting for? Let's get out there and learn how to make our Washington woodlands the best they can be! We'll see you in Cle Elum on June 21st!

