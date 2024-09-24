Urgent: WSP Needs Your Help to Find Hit & Run Person of Interest

The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help to locate a person of interest in a serious injury hit and run collision.

The Felony hit-and-run incident involved a black 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan and a silver 2013 BMW sedan on State Route 24 near milepost 43 in Benton County.

The collision happened on Thursday, September 12th at about 5:27 pm.

The BMW was traveling eastbound on SR 24 near milepost 43 when it was struck head on by the Dodge Grand Caravan. Witnesses reported seeing two people flee the scene. One of the individuals was identified as Bruce Roderick.

The driver of the BMW was taken to a local hospital for severe injuries.

WSP and several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, but were unable to locate Mr. Roderick. He's known to have ties across the area. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Mr. Bruce Roderick, you're asked to contact WSP Detective Ryan Sauve at 509-572-5161 or 509-734-5817. You can also email at Ryan.Sauve@wsp.wa.gov.

