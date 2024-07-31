WSP Needs Your Help to Find Hit & Run Suspects in Kennewick Collision

Washington State Patrol needs your help to find persons of interest involved in a serious hit and run collision in Kennewick.

The incident happened on Monday, July 29th at about 6:25 pm at the intersection of State Route 397 and East Columbia Drive in Kennewick.

A green 1998 Dodge Ram truck was traveling northbound on State Route 397 and turned left onto East Columbia Drive. A grey 2019 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on SR 397. The truck failed to yield right of way, colliding with the Corolla.

Five occupants in the Corolla were injured, one seriously.

Witnesses identified Malcolm Slack and Mark Cummings as occupants of the truck and fleeing the collision scene on foot.

The WSP is looking for individuals who may have witnessed this incident and have information regarding the occupants in the Dodge Ram truck.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact WSP Detective Ryan Sauve at (509) 572-5161 or (509) 734-5817, or via email at Ryan.Sauve@wsp.wa.gov.

