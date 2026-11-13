Washington drivers really need to do better. I could NOT believe what I saw posted on Facebook by WSDOT.

As a crew was clearing out leaves, debris, and litter from storm drains the other day, several vehicles drove through a puddle and one crew member is seen getting splashed from head to toe.

The crew was clearing drains on SR 14 in Vancouver to help keep water off the road.

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WSDOT Reminder to Motorists: Slow Down and Move Over

You can’t control the weather, but you can control your speed. Pay attention to flashing lights and message boards on the back of our work trucks. Slow down and move over if it’s safe to do so. But, at the very least, please slow down. It’s the law!

Under Washington law, an emergency or work zone includes the adjacent lanes and a 200-foot buffer before and after any stationary or slow-moving maintenance vehicle displaying fashing lights.

On highways or multi-lane roads, you MUST completely move into an adjacent lane away from the workers when it is safe to do so. If traffic prevents you from changing lanes, you MUST reduce your speed to at least 10-mph below the posted speed limit.

Watch for Standing Water. At the very least, slowing down near roadside puddles prevents hydroplaning and keeps heavy spray from dousing maintenance crews working near the shoulder.

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LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn