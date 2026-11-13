A Bremerton woman was arrested for DUI after Police say she drove into an ice machine early Wednesday morning.

The 40-Year-old Driver Was Found Unconscious Behind the Wheel

Deputies with Kitsap County Sheriff's Office arrived to the Shell gas station and market on Chico Way, NW in Bremerton at 6:15 am. Officers had to wake the sleeping woman, who was passed out in the driver's seat.

After field sobriety tests were completed, the results revealed evidence of impairment. It was also noted that Deputies found evidence of narcotic use.

Read More: Troopers Urge Caution After Blewett Pass Wreck

After Failing Field Sobriety Tests, the Woman Was Booked Into Jail

The woman faces charges of suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. She was transported to the Kitsap County Jail.

Mandatory Minimum Penalties for First Offense DUI in Washington

A first offense DUI in Washington State is punishable by a minimum of 24 hours in jail (or 15 days of electronic home monitoring). A 90-day license suspension, with minimum fines start at around $350 to $990 plus (court assessments, up to $5,000 maximum). An ignition interlock device (IID) is required on your vehicle for at least one year. In addition, mandatory alcohol/drug evaluation and reocmmended with follow up treatment would be imposed.

Get our free mobile app

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)