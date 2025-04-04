Bloom & Wander: 3 Must-See Wildflower Hikes in the Columbia River Gorge

If you like wildflowers and live in the Pacific Northwest, now is the time to hit the trails because Springtime is prime time for wildflower hikes, and the Columbia River Gorge has some stunning options.

Dog Mountain Credit: US Forest Service Vimeo Screenshot loading...

Why the Gorge? Well, not only will you get to see breathtaking wildflowers, but the surrounding beauty of the cliffs, clouds, and river will enhance your experience. Plus, there are plenty of little towns to stop in and explore before and after your hike. Now, here are three of the best hikes for spring wildflower viewing in the Columbia River Gorge.

Tom McCall at Rowena Plateau Wildflower Hike

Credit: US Forest Service Vimeo Screenshot Credit: US Forest Service Vimeo Screenshot loading...

Located just off the Historic Columbia River Highway near Mosier, Oregon, you will find the Tom McCall Preserve at Rowena Plateau. There are two hikes; one is approximately 2.5 miles in and out, and the other is 4 miles round trip. Both are fairly easy and good for all ages. This preserve is managed by The Nature Conservancy, so sticking to the trail is a must, and as they say in the PNW, “Leave no trace”. No dogs are allowed on this experience. Directions to the trailhead and other information.

Catherine Creek Wildflower Hike

Catherine Creek Credit: US Forest Service Vimeo Screenshot loading...

The Catherine Creek trail is located on the Washington side of the Columbia River near the town of White Salmon. If you’re coming from Oregon, you’ll have to cross the very narrow toll bridge from Hood River. This trail is listed as “easy,” and there are a lot of options – 1-mile up to 4-mile round trip. The US Forest Service describes this hike as “one of the premiere areas for early spring wildflower viewing”. This trail allows dogs on a leash. It is the least busy of the three hikes I’m spotlighting. Get the information here from the US Forest Service.

Dog Mountain Wildflower Hike

Purple Spring Flowers, WA Credit: US Forest Service Vimeo Screenshot loading...

This experience is considered “strenuous” and is not meant for inexperienced hikers or young children. And, it requires a permit to park at the trailhead on weekends. The Dog Mountain trail is located on the Washington side of the Gorge, near Stevenson. Again, those coming from Oregon can cross at Hood River. The hike is just under 7 miles in and out if you take the loop option. The hillsides will be lined with vibrant colors and many varieties of wildflowers – certainly a sight to see and capture with your mobile device. The best time is late April and early May – expect it to be busy, so it’s advised to get your parking permit online before you go. If permits are sold out, you can take a shuttle from Stevenson. It can be extremely windy on this hike, so bring layers. Dogs are allowed but must be kept on a leash. Keep scrolling for two other amazing hiking experiences in the Gorge and Wallula Gap

