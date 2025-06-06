Gas prices remain high in Washington State, and I aim to determine the reasons behind this. We all can speculate, but let's get some facts.

I did a little digging because I know we're all scratching our heads. Turns out, it's a bit of a perfect storm.

Why is GAS so expensive in WA State compared to others?

For starters, bless our beautiful state, but we've got some pretty robust taxes at the pump – nearly 50 cents a gallon, and guess what? That's actually ticking up another six cents next month!

We don't have a State Tax in Washington, so our state relies on revenue from the gas tax to fund our highway improvements and other needed funds. I suppose when you look at it that way, it's comparative. I know Utah has a very high state tax, and I recall that living there felt like we were taxed to death too! But, gas was cheaper...

Then there are those new climate initiatives, which are fantastic for our environment, and that is important. But, they do add to the cost of getting fuel to us. We’re talking potentially another 47 cents a gallon by next year! Is it worth it? Probably! If we don't protect our environment and consider our climate issues, we may not have a planet to drive in anyway!

There is a lack of refineries out here on the West Coast.

So, if one sneezes, we all catch a cold, price-wise. So we pay a little more again. But would we want a refinery in our backyard? I'm guessing NO

Refinery Canva loading...

Here in Eastern Washington, people like me who haul horses have big trucks! And while I only drive my truck when I'm transporting horses, that trail ride to the Cascades ends up costing me a fortune!

Washington workers make more money on average than many other states.

One thing to consider is that not only are our gas prices high, but our wages in WA State are often much higher than in other states, and that is a good thing. So, lots to consider here.

I love a good road trip, and I love trail riding in the mountains, so I am going to spend the money on gas regardless. I'll have to find other ways to cut costs.

Take the road trip anyway, and eat less this week! Lol

