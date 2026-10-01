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It's been a long time in the works. And the new traffic light in Kennewick is working.

New Traffic Signal Is Live at West 10th Avenue and West Clearwater Avenue

Over the years, many accidents have occurred at this busy intersection. Thus, residents have requested a much-needed traffic signal. The traffic signal on Wednesday evening.

The New Signal Was Installed to Improve Traffic Safety and Efficiency

According to the City of Kennewick, the new signal is designed to increase safety for pedestrians crossing the busy roads. The traffic signal will also help vehicles passing through the intersection and making turns. It will also help to assist with traffic flow in the area.

Read More: Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Find Female Felon

People Still Don't Know the Two Busy Streets Intersect

Photo by Christoph Aigner on Unsplash Man with a skeptical expression on a plain background

Funny, the comments on Facebook are unbelievable. For whatever reason, people just don't believe that West 10th Avenue and West Clearwater Avenue meet.

Kennewick Police Responded to a Collision on August 18th

Just a month ago, police were dispatched to an accident at the busy intersection of West 10th Avenue and West Clearwater Avenue. Most comments are regarding whether or not the two roads meet. Check it out.

In any case, I'm just really glad there is a traffic signal at West 10th Avenue and West Clearwater Avenue. Thank you City of Kennewick for installing this much needed traffic signal.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli