Traffic Signal Installed at Accident Prone West 10th and West Clearwater
It's been a long time in the works. And the new traffic light in Kennewick is working.
New Traffic Signal Is Live at West 10th Avenue and West Clearwater Avenue
Over the years, many accidents have occurred at this busy intersection. Thus, residents have requested a much-needed traffic signal. The traffic signal on Wednesday evening.
The New Signal Was Installed to Improve Traffic Safety and Efficiency
According to the City of Kennewick, the new signal is designed to increase safety for pedestrians crossing the busy roads. The traffic signal will also help vehicles passing through the intersection and making turns. It will also help to assist with traffic flow in the area.
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People Still Don't Know the Two Busy Streets Intersect
Funny, the comments on Facebook are unbelievable. For whatever reason, people just don't believe that West 10th Avenue and West Clearwater Avenue meet.
Kennewick Police Responded to a Collision on August 18th
Just a month ago, police were dispatched to an accident at the busy intersection of West 10th Avenue and West Clearwater Avenue. Most comments are regarding whether or not the two roads meet. Check it out.
In any case, I'm just really glad there is a traffic signal at West 10th Avenue and West Clearwater Avenue. Thank you City of Kennewick for installing this much needed traffic signal.
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