it's exciting news for residents of West Richland who have been dealing with ongoing road construction.

The City of West Richland is excited to announce that the Paradise Way Roundabout is scheduled to open.

The Roundabout Will Open to Traffic on Thursday, May 21st

The roundabout and roadway between Paradise Way and Belmont Boulevard will open to traffic on Thursday afternoon.

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• The roadway between Keene Rd and Paradise Way will remain closed with traffic detoured around Keene Rd to Paradise.

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Construction Has Begun on Other Area Projects

According to the City of Richland, (Work Zone C) Keene Rd Roundabout work has started. Some key points to note:

• SR 224 – Keene Road to Paradise Way is closed to thru traffic.

• Keene Road intersection remains open at this time but will be closed in a few weeks.

Work Started on the Temporary Bi-Pass for the Keene Rd/SR 224 Intersection Closure

Detours will be put into place prior to closing the intersection and more information will be provided once we know the closure date.

As crews continue with ongoing construction, the City of West Richland reminds motorists that lane closures, detours, and reduced speed zones will be in place during construction hours.

Read more about the SR 224 Improvements Project here.

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