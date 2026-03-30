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The City of West Richland is celebrating a very special birthday.

K9 Polar turned 5 years old on Sunday. And, everyone is invited to stop by and recognize this this distinguished gentlemen with new toy or treat. According to the West Richland Police Department's Facebook page:

He enjoys pig ears, antlers, and other long term chews. His favorite toys are indestructible balls or similar types. He LOVES squeakers- so any kind of toy that has a semi indestructible squeaker type, he will drool over.

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K9 Polar Is a Therapy Dog Who Was Sworn in in March 2023

Polar was donated and trained as a therapy dog by Mattox Dog Training Academy. His job is to help calm people during crises. He supports students, victims, and community members after stressful events. According to the West Richland Police and Community Care Foundation, Polar is a very valuable team member of the Police force:

Polar is an incredible asset not just for our employee wellness program but will be able to be deployed around the community during crisis events, as needed. We want to recognize the many people who have volunteered to help to make this possible and those who will help us care for Polar for the duration of his life.

Toys and treats for Polar can be dropped off at the West Richland Police Department during business hours, at 7920 West Van Giesen Street, West Richland, WA 99353.

• Monday - Friday 8 am to 4 pm

• Friday 8 am - 12 pm

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