A Wenatchee man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday.

Cameron Len Gaunt, age 43, was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release for robbing the Cashmere Valley Bank.

The Bank Robber Was Specific in His Note

According to court records, Gaunt entered the Wenatchee bank on September 12, 2025 and handed the bank teller a note demanding $30,000. The note read, "No dye packs. No exploding bags." The teller gave Gaunt $100 in bait bills.

Read More: Moses Lake Burglary Arrest Follows Security Video Review By Crime Team

Follow Us on Nextdoor

That Wasn't Enough for the Serial Bank Robber

Gaunt demanded more and made a comment that he was "not going back to prison for such a small amount." The teller then surrendered the remaining cash in the drawer, $2,462.

Wenatchee Police Officers Reviewed Surveillance Video and Made a Quick ID

They identified Gaunt by his distinctive face and neck tattoos. Four days later, Gaunt was recognized by a teller at another bank and activated the alarm. Police arrived at the bank and Gaunt was arrested without incident.

Gaunt Has a Long Criminal Past Rap Sheet

Gaunt’s extensive criminal history spans more than two decades and includes multiple convictions for forgery, burglary, drug offenses, firearm possession, conspiracy to pass counterfeit notes, and six prior bank robberies in the Eastern and Western Districts of Washington. The September 2025 robbery was his seventh federal bank robbery. He committed the offense while on supervised release and after failing to report to a required residential reentry center, following his last bank robbery conviction.

Get our free mobile app

W. Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office said, "Even after convictions for seven bank robberies, among a long list of other crimes spanning over two decades, Mr. Gaunt still has not learned his lesson.”