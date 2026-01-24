Watershed Announces “Break” After 13 Years of Country Concerts
In a surprising post, The Watershed Music Festival announced a "hiatus" after 13 years of great concerts in the Gorge.
Watershed has featured some amazing acts over its thirteen-year run at the Gorge in George.
In a posting on the Watershed Facebook page, no reason was given for the break, but the post thanked all of the previous concert goers for their patronage.
Let's hope it's only a short break for us shedders, because it's sad news to start 2026.
Most Iconic Artists/Bands to Play The Gorge Ampitheatre
So many artists have had the privilege to play the Gorge Amphitheater in George, WA. From solo artists to bands and many festivals, including the Sasquatch Festival which takes place every year during the Memorial Day weekend. Has your favorite musician played the Gorge yet?
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner