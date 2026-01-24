Watershed Announces “Break” After 13 Years of Country Concerts

In a surprising post, The Watershed Music Festival announced a "hiatus" after 13 years of great concerts in the Gorge.

Watershed has featured some amazing acts over its thirteen-year run at the Gorge in George.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

In a posting on the Watershed Facebook page, no reason was given for the break, but the post thanked all of the previous concert goers for their patronage.

Let's hope it's only a short break for us shedders, because it's sad news to start 2026.