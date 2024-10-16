Visit Washington’s Most Haunted Places: A Saloon, a Castle, and an Insane Asylum

As the sun dips below the horizon, casting eerie shadows across Washington's most haunted places, whispers of the past beckon the brave to uncover the chilling tales of a historic saloon, a majestic castle, and an asylum where the screams still echo in the night. Here are three places that many say are the most haunted in Washington. Well, to some extent.

The Oxford Saloon, Snohomish, WA

Steven Pavlov / http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Senapa / CC BY-SA 4.0 Steven Pavlov loading...

The Oxford Saloon has a dark history that seems to pulse behind its walls. Built in 1900, it was once a lively saloon, but its past was far from festive. Legends tell of Henry, a policeman who was murdered while breaking up a bar fight. His spirit lingers, pinching women in the restroom and haunting the stairs to the basement. Upstairs, the spirits of Kathleen and Amelia, a madam and a tragic young woman, drift through the old rooms. Paranormal investigators have captured ghostly voices, including ominous whispers like, “You’ll die.” The shadows of its past still cling to the saloon, making it a magnet for the curious, the brave, and the hungry! Their food is great too - check out their menu! Photo: Steven Pavlov via Wikimedia/CC BY-SA 4.0 Snohomish, WA — Oxford Saloon by Steven Pavlov/ CC BY-SA 4.0 (*no changes made)

Northern State Hospital, Sedro-Wooley, WA

Photo: Joel Mable Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike Photo: Joel Mable Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike loading...

Northern State Hospital in Sedro-Woolley, Washington, was once a large mental institution, operating from 1912 to 1973. Known for its controversial treatment methods which included radiation injections in the 1950s, the facility became infamous over time. Today, the mostly abandoned buildings and overgrown grounds evoke a chilling atmosphere. Visitors have reported unsettling feelings throughout the campus. In 1981, a human head and intestines were found at a nearby dump site. They allegedly came from the hospital. You can visit the grounds and tour some of the abandoned buildings. Photo: Northern State Hospital Joe Mabel, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons (*no changes).

Thornewood Castle, Lakewood, WA

Photo: Joe Mabel, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons – no changes Photo: Joe Mabel, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons – no changes loading...

Thornewood Castle in Lakewood, Washington, is a century-old mansion with a rich past. Built by Chester Thorne in 1908, the castle was constructed using materials from a dismantled 400-year-old English manor. Although the owners claim it’s only haunted in the movies, over the years, visitors have reported ghost sightings, particularly of Chester. The castle is also famous as the setting for Stephen King's Rose Red, further fueling its supernatural reputation. Today, it's a popular destination for weddings and history buffs. Photo of Thornewood by Joe Mabel / CC BY-SA 3.0 (*no changes)

