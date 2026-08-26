Americans are known to be hard workers. OK...make that some Americans are known to be hard workers.

There's a new study out ranking the the hardest-working states in America. According to WalletHub, Washington State ranks below average as the 38th hardest-working state in the nation. The personal finance company ranked all 50 states according to hard they work.

The Hardest Working State Is South Dakota

Photo by Glenov Brankovic on Unsplash a group of men standing on top of a construction site

South Dakota is the hardest-working state, in part because 6.5% of workers have multiple jobs, the 11th-highest percentage in the country. Although this may not be an ideal situation, indicating that people’s main jobs are not paying them enough, it’s still a testament to how hard South Dakota residents are willing to work.

South Dakota also has the highest employment rate in the country at almost 98%. North Dakota is the next most hard-working state followed by Alaska.

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"Working hard is commendable, but people in the hardest-working states may need to consider taking a break once in a while, as a lack of leisure time can have a negative impact on people’s physical and mental health," said WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo.

According to WalletHub, the Least Hard-Working States Include:

Photo by Ernie Journeys on Unsplash a now hiring sign in front of a building

Michigan ranks dead last for the second year in a row, followed by Oregon, and New Jersey.

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