Benton County has been added to the counties eligible for aid to recover from Washington's devastating wildfires.

The State of Emergency Expansion Now Includes 12 Counties and 3 Tribal Nations

On Monday, Governor Bob Ferguson added Benton, Columbia, Grant, Kittitas and Whitman counties to Washington's Wildfire Emergency Proclamation.

“Wildfires have destroyed Washingtonians’ homes across a broad geographic area,” Governor Ferguson said. “We remain laser-focused on assisting Washingtonians who have lost so much. My emergency proclamation extends important protections and expands eligibility to ensure everyone impacted can seek the help they need.”

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The five counties join Chelan, Okanogan, Ferry, Spokane, Stevens, Douglas, and Yakima counties with the Yakama Nation, the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, and the Spokane Tribe of Indians.

The State Individual Assistance Program and the Family Emergency Assistance Program are extended for another 60 days.

Housing Protections Are Also Extended

Landlords cannot treat wildfire displacement as abandonment, and tenants can't be evicted for taking in people and pets displaced by the fires.

The proclamation activated $1 million in Disaster Cash Assistance to help residents meet basic needs. People who lost driver's licenses, ID cards, and other important documents in the fires can obtain FREE replacements.

The proclamation includes a statewide prohibition on most outdoor and agricultural burning through September 30, 2026.

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Governor Ferguson Prepared a Request for FEMA Assistance

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF